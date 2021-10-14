You can't turn the EXP Share off in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon players are expressing their concern about the EXP Share feature in the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes.

The EXP Share - an item that shares experience between Pokemon in the party - has existed in some form or another since the first games in the series. In most of the games prior to the series' sixth generation (Pokemon X and Y, as well as the Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire remakes), it splits experience between those Pokemon that took part in a battle, and those holding an EXP Share. In Gen 6 and 7, the item shared experience across all non-fainted Pokemon in your party, but could be toggled on or off. In Gen 8, which started with Pokemon Sword and Shield, the system was no longer assigned to an item, and couldn't be turned off - all Pokemon in your party would automatically earn experience at the end of a battle.

According to a preview from Nintendo World Report , that system is returning - Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl's EXP Share appears to be an item, as in the original games, but you won't be able to turn it off, as in the rest of Gen 8. While that might be good news for those who don't want to spend a long time levelling their party individually, it's raised concerns for others, particularly long-time players who want more of a challenge, or to train specific qualities in specific Pokemon via the EV system.

Over on Twitter, user Noah Rivera said that "exp share is trash for players who want a challenge," and that they were regularly overleveled during Sword and Shield. Another user, GoldenOryn , pointed out that the traditional levelling method of "grinding wild Pokemon for hours is not the same thing as difficult."

Pokemon remakes have tended to maintain the quality of life changes brought in by the new main series games of their generation, so to some extent it's not hugely surprising that the system from Sword and Shield is remaining in place. On the other hand, other systems, such as single-use TMs, appear to have reappeared in the remakes, so it's not wholly clear what's driving those features that are returning and those that aren't.

