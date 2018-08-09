You can start playing the Fortnite on Android beta - if you've got a Samsung Galaxy and an invite

*movie trailer voice* It is the distant future, the year 2018. Fortnite has taken over pop culture, spreading its tendrils to almost every major game-playing platform in existence. Only one can stand against the tide: Android. And it-- oh nevermind, the Fortnite on Android beta just went live. Epic Games' battle royale phenomenon is now pretty much everywhere.

"But wait," you say, "I can't find Fortnite on the Google Play Store!" Well, that's because it's not on the Play Store. If you want to play Fortnite on your Android-powered mobile device, you'll need to head to Fortnite.com/android and sign up for a beta invite.

Also of note is that the Fortnite on Android beta is coming first to Samsung Galaxy devices. Thankfully, you won't have to wait long if you've got a different brand running Android software, as Epic plans to roll the game out to other devices within the next few days.

That's right, not weeks or months - days. So relax, there's no need to rush off and buy a new phone just to play Fortnite. Although if you are in the market for one, purchasing a Samsung Note 9 or Galaxy Tab S4 (and playing the game on it) will net you the admittedly very snazzy Galaxy outfit, which you can see below:

To see the full list of devices the Fortnite on Android beta is coming to, head on over to the game's FAQ page .

Save for the graphics, Fortnite on mobile is the same game as Fortnite: Battle Royale on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. That means our Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges guide can help you earn each season's rewards, no matter what you're playing on. So get out there and get that Victory Royale already!