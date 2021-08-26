You can save big money on Razer's Iskur seat with this gaming chair deal right now

This Razer Iskur gaming chair deal is not to be missed by anyone who's been eyeing up a new seat or upgrade to their gaming furniture this summer. Right now, you can save 15% on the premium chair, as long as you enter the code 'FPCHAIR' at checkout.

We gave the brand's first venture into gaming seats a pretty glowing write-up in our Razer Iskur review - the only downside being the high price, which this deal helps to negate somewhat. There's little debate, with its premium design, stellar aesthetics, and adjustable lumbar support that it's one of the best gaming chairs you can buy at the moment, and now, it's cheaper for a limited time - only until September 6!

The Razer Iskur is available in two different colors: the classicRazer black-and-green scheme, and also a black-on-black aesthetic for maximum sleekness. What's more, with its 4D armrests and levels of adjustability, you'll be gaming in maximum comfort and style for years to come.

The Razer Iskur has only been available since October 2020, but it's already gone on to become one of the highest regarded gaming chairs on the market. Fans of the house of green are no doubt familiar with the aesthetic choices and the brand's commitment to build quality.

On that subject, the high-density foam padding ensures that each Razer Iskur gaming chair is not only comfortable over long periods of time but will aid you to have better posture when working and gaming; ideal if you're someone that struggles with back pain when combined with the lumbar support.

Note: the discount code is only valid for the original model of the Razer Iskur and not the cheaper Razer Iskur X gaming chair.

Razer Iskur | $499 Razer Iskur | $499 $424.15 at Razer

Save $75 with discount code: 'FPCHAIR'. If you've been looking for the perfect high-quality gaming chair for less, then the Razer Iskur could be it. What's more, with its adjustable lumbar support, able to align itself with how you sit to work and game naturally.

This offer expires on September 6. View Deal

Razer Iskur (Black)| $499 Razer Iskur (Black)| $499 $424.15 at Razer

Save $75 with discount code: 'FPCHAIR'. The green color scheme isn't going to be for everyone. If you've been after something a little more subtle, then this black-on-black model has all the great features but in a stylish shadow wrap.

This offer expires on September 6.

View Deal

