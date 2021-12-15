"Deadlier" X-Force relaunches to battle the secrets and monsters of Krakoa

Marvel Comics continues to reveal the titles of the upcoming 'Destiny of X' relaunch of the X-Men line, with a new glimpse at X-Force as the series undergoes an overhaul in April. Writer Ben Percy will stick around for the new X-Force, joined by artist Robert Gill. It's unclear if X-Force will relaunch with a new #1 in April, or if the title's new status quo will continue the current numbering.

Marvel's X-Force teaser seems to indicate a slightly new mission for the team, along with some apparent complications to their place on Krakoa. The teaser text reads "Beneath the sunny surface of Krakoa… Hide secrets… and monsters," along with art by Gill that has some dire implications.

The imagery shows core X-Force members Wolverine, Kid Omega, Beast, Sage, and Forge all seemingly hooked into some kind of sentient Cerebro-looking device. Semi-hidden text on the teaser seems to back up the connection between the creature shown in the art and Cerebro, listing the name "Cerebrax" with the caption "Status Online."

X-Force #1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Weirdly enough, Cerebrax is not a new name for Marvel Comics, as the name was previously used for an android character in the alt-universe '80s Squadron Supreme title. It's unclear how or if the original Cerebrax will connect to the new X-Force story as that character has no connection to the X-Men, and hasn't previously made the jump to the mainstream Marvel Universe.

Whatever the deal is with Cerebrax, it seems to ramp up the already violent, unsavory missions that X-Force undertakes on behalf of Krakoa, stating that their "mission is about to get even deadlier."

Stay tuned for more information on the 'Destiny of X' X-Men relaunch as it is released, and keep watch on Newsarama for Marvel's full March 2022 solicitations coming later this month.

X-Force is just one of several new or relaunched Marvel mutant titles you'll need to keep track of on our list of all new X-Men comics, graphic novels, collections arriving in 2021 and 2022.