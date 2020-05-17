Xbox Series X RPG The Ascent features on the cover of this month's issue of Edge magazine

Cyberpunk action RPG The Ascent features on the cover of the latest upcoming issue of Edge magazine .

Edge #346, which goes on sale May 21, is set to reveal more details about The Ascent and give us a closer look at the cyberpunk adventure coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC later this year. The striking cover shows three figures looking on at the imposing metropolis of The Ascent Group, and features a special fold-out section on the cover that reveals more of the key art shown.

Subscribers will be getting their copies soon, so keep an eye on @edgeonline to see what the distinctive cover looks like when it's folded out.

This eye-catching Edge cover comes hot off the heels of the latest Xbox Series X stream, where The Ascent was first revealed. Neon Giant's sci-fi RPG takes you into a world where mega-corporations own everyone and everything. The Ascent Group is a self-contained, corporate-run metropolis filled with creatures from all over the galaxy, and you take on the role of a worker enslaved by the company that owns the district.

When The Ascent Group suddenly collapses for mysterious reasons, everything goes into disarray. With rival corporations and crime syndicates to contend with, you have to stop them from taking over and set out to uncover what caused The Ascent Group's shut down.

Playable solo or as a four-player co-op adventure, The Ascent will let you explore a host of different districts, customise your bodies with cyberware in true cyberpunk fashion, and loot enemies for better gear.

You can find out more about The Ascent, as well as plenty of other games, by grabbing a copy on May 21.