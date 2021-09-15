Xbox Remote Play now includes game streaming for PC players

You can now remotely play Xbox games on your PC thanks to new streaming tech from Microsoft.

Just yesterday on September 14, Xbox announced a brand new feature for their ongoing push into streaming technology via an Xbox Wire blog post. The key feature of the new update for the streaming tech is that Windows 10 and later users will now be able to stream Xbox games directly to their PCs.

Additionally, Windows 10 or later users will be able to stream Xbox games directly from their actual Xbox console via Xbox Remote Play. These two new features through Xbox Remote Play are available for all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on PC right now, in over 22 countries around the world.

This actually marks the first time that Xbox has enabled game streaming for PC users through their Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. Although the video output through said streaming is capped at a 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second, it's nonetheless a nice bonus feature for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

This is just the latest stage in Xbox's impressive push into the game streaming space. Smartphone users with Android devices have been able to stream over 100 Xbox games directly to their phones for roughly a year now, and Xbox launched the feature for iOS users via the Safari web browser earlier this year. It's clear that Xbox wants their games on as many devices as possible, which is what Phil Spencer echoed when Gamesradar+ spoke to him earlier this year.

