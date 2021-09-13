Avengers confront the X-Men over Wanda's death in Trial of Magneto #2 preview

The Scarlet Witch was found dead in X-Factor #10 , and Magneto is the prime suspect as witnessed in the appropriately named X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #1 . While mutantkind is looking for answers, Wanda's teammates (and former husband) in the Avengers have landed on Krakoa demanding answers in September 15's X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #2 .

While that goes on, Professor X is secretly probing Magneto's mind in an attempt to extract a confession out of the prime suspect - even if his assistant, Hope Summers, disagrees with his tactics.

Check out this preview of X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #2 by writer Leah Williams and artist Lucas Werneck:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #2 preview Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Cyclops broke the news of Wanda's murder to Vision and several key Avengers in X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #1, which understandably led to the android to break down. In this preview of X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #2, Vision is one of four Avengers - joining Captain America, Iron Man, and the Wasp - coming for answers.

Newsarama has been looking for answers as well, running down the murder suspects of Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff .

The main cover to X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #2 is drawn by Valerio Schiti, with variant covers by Gerald Parel, Stephanie Hans, Ian Shavrin, and David Baldeon. Check them out here:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #2 covers Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #2 (of 5) goes on sale on September 15. A collection of the entire X-Men: The Trial of Magneto series goes on sale on February 2, 2022.