World's biggest fighting game tourney will host a playable build of MVC3, gold joysticks

Elite fighting game site Shoryuken.com has just announced that a publicly playable build of Marvel vs. Capcom 3 will make an appearance at this year's biggest fighting tournament, EVO 2010. There’s a good chance this will be the same build Capcom showed off at E3, with the difference being the game now faces a much more intense wave of scrutiny from the fighting game obsessed. Will the die hards declare MVC3 So Pringles? Or will they leave salty, lamenting thedearth of curly mustaches?



Above: Mess with the catgirl, get the claws

While there’s no word on how many units they’ll have set up for EVO attendees, there almost certainly won’t be enough for all the rabid fighting fans, so plan to stand in line.

The article also mentions that the top 8 finishersat EVO will receive ultra limited edition “golden” Mad Catz Fightsticks designed exclusively for the tournament. We suspect Justin Wong and Diego Umehara have already cleared some space on their shelves.



Above: Nothing says "refined class" like a huge gold joystick

The pic looks like a mock up, but these things certainly aren’t solid gold; of course if they were I imagine you’d lose circulation to your legs. The $20,000 SSFIV EVO prize pot on the other hand, is 100% golden.

Jun 24, 2010