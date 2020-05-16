World of Warcraft is getting a board game

The Alliance Horde are taking their everlasting fight to table tops in Small World of Warcraft, an upcoming board game set in Azeroth.

The game takes the expansive world and lore of World of Warcraft and compacts it into a 2-5 player experience that can be completed in 40-80 minutes. Players will pick between 16 different races and 20 special powers to strategize wins over several islands. Here's everything in the box:

6 Double-Sided Game Boards

16 World of Warcraft Races with matching banners & tokens

20 Special Power badges

7 Legendary Places & 5 Artifacts

10 Mountains, 15 Murlocs, 9 Wisp Walls, 4 Harmony tokens, 12 Bombs, 1 Champion, 10 Forts, 2 Military Objectives, 5 Beasts & 6 Watch Towers

1 Game Turn track & 1 Game Turn Marker

110 Victory Coins

5 Summary Sheets

1 Reinforcement Die

1 Rules Booklet

1 Team Variant Rules sheet

"A new day dawns on Azeroth. A day like every one before it, and every one after. A day of merciless struggle for the control of the World of Warcraft. Not only is this Small World territory far too tight for everyone, it also hosts the never-ending conflict between the factions of the Alliance and the Horde. Dawn has broken and the time has come to take your place on the front lines," reads the official description from the Small World of Warcraft website.

The mind behind Small World of Warcraft, Philippe Keyaerts, is best known for creating the popular 2009 fantasy board game Small World. As you can probably ascertain from the title, the World of Warcraft board game features elements from Small World like legendary places and artifacts.

Tabletop gaming fans can get their hands on Small World of Warcraft sometime this summer - we'll keep you updated when we learn the exact date.

