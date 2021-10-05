Should Wonder Woman and Superman be a couple? DC has the answer ... again

Wonder Woman and Superman are two of the most prominent superheroes in the world - but how would they get along as a couple? That question is asked (and answered) in the October 5 anthology Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular in the story 'Dated' by Tom King and Evan 'Doc' Shaner.

Yes, it's about a blind date between Wonder Woman and Superman - or rather Clark Kent and Diana Prince - set up by none other than Lois Lane.

Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular excerpt (Image credit: Evan 'Doc' Shaner/Clayton Cowles (DC))

The story is set in 1969 during a time, DC continuity-wise, where Lois didn't know Clark was Superman, and didn't know Diana was Wonder Woman. Lois just knew them as her co-worker at The Daily Planet and the owner of Lois' favorite clothing store, Di's Boutique.

The story itself pays homage to the 1971 comic World's Finest #204, where the two DC heroes are set-up on a date not by Lois, but by a super-computer from the future. In that situation (and spoilers for this new story), Clark and Diana decide they are better off as friends.

Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular excerpt (Image credit: Evan 'Doc' Shaner/Clayton Cowles (DC))

Superman and Wonder Woman are in some ways equivalent to the most popular two people in school that everyone thinks would be a power couple and would be a shoo-in for homecoming king and queen, but have never quite been a perfect romantic fit.

But that's not for lack of trying.

The idea of a Wonder Woman/Superman romantic relationship is something that has been touched upon repeatedly - from a fake engagement (in 1974's Superman's Girl Friend, Lois Lane #136), all the way down to a maligned love spell (1981's DC Comics Presents #32). In 1983's Wonder Woman #300, Diana is even found pondering what if she would've married Superman. There's even that powerful platonic kiss in 'For The Man Who Has Everything' (in 1985's Superman Annual #11).

Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular excerpt (Image credit: Evan 'Doc' Shaner/Clayton Cowles (DC))

The teased romance (and in some cases, relationship complete with children) has been followed through in several alternate realities such as in Kingdom Come, Distant Fires, and Frank Miller's iconic The Dark Knight saga.

In DC's main continuity, the (super) power couple actually hooked up in 2012's Justice League #12 - and went on to have a three-year romance before going their separate ways.