DC comic artists honor Wonder Woman 1984 with line of variants coming this December

Warner Bros. Pictures' Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to debut December 25, and DC is doing its part to celebrate with a newly-unveiled set of nine variant covers across its line to debut that same month.

Here is a list of the variants and their artists, with the expected on-sale dates in parentheses. Following that is a gallery of all nine variants:

Batman #104 Wonder variant by J. Scott Campbell (December 1)

Detective Comics #1032 variant by Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau (December 8)

The Flash #767 variant by Nicola Scott (December 8)

Wonder Woman #768 variant by Adam Hughes (December 8)

Justice League #58 variant by Jim Lee and Scott Williams (December 15)

Superman #28 variant by Gabrielle Dell'Otto (December 15)

Action Comics #1028 variant by Frank Cho (December 22)

Batman/Superman #15 variant by Jenny Frison (December 22)

Wonder Woman #769 variant featuring movie poster art (December 22)

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Wonder Woman 1984 variants Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: DC)

Like most all variant covers, these will be exclusive to print editions of these books - however in some cases, publishers will collect these in later books.

DC's comic book response to Wonder Woman 1984 isn't limited to variant covers, as on September 20 Walmart will debut a companion comic anthology for the movie, titled Wonder Woman 1984 #1. That comic will be made available on digital platforms and to comic book stores on September 29.

Wonder Woman 1984 #1's first story is described as a direct tie-in to the film, co-written by its associate producer Anna Obropta and comic book veteran Louise Simonson, with art by Bret Blevins.

"When a failed burglary attempt causes a hostage situation at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History, Diana Prince is forced to leave her teenage tour group behind so that Wonder Woman can save the day!" reads DC's official description. "But will she be able to bring 10 gunmen to justice and get back to her tour group in time?"

A second story is an '80s flashback by writer Steve Pugh and artist Marguerite Sauvage.

"In the '80s, 'greed is good, especially if you have it all!" reads DC's description. "A reckless mastermind has made the ultimate power move by stealing Wonder Woman’s golden Lasso of Truth, and it's up to Diana and Steve Trevor to get it back before the worst happens!"

Get up to speed on this film with our guide to Wonder Woman 1984.