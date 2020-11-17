Witness the birth of the Blade Runner division in new Origins prequel

Return to the world of Blade Runner, with a new prequel series set 10 years before the first film in Titan Comics' Blade Runner Origins.

Debuting in early 2021, the ongoing Blade Runner Origins comic book series will delve into the formation of the Blade Runner division - a police force tasked to track down replicants.

"When a Tyrell Corporation scientist working on an experimental new type of replicant is discovered dead in her laboratory, the victim of an apparent suicide, LAPD detective Cal Moreau is called in to investigate," reads Titan Comics' synopsis of Blade Runner Origins #1. "What he uncovers is a conspiracy of silence so deadly it could change the world as he knows it."

Previous Blade Runner comics writer Mike Johnson returns for Blade Runner Origins, joined by co-writers K. Perkins and Mellow Brown. Their script will be drawn by Fernando Dagnino, whose work you can see in these character sketches for Cal Moreau and another character, Ilora.

"Through its rain-soaked streets, LAPD Detective Cal Moreau, a PTSD sufferer, must travel as he attempts to unravel the truth behind a seemingly routine suicide that soon reveals itself to be just the thin end of a vast conspiracy, one that runs to the very top of the Tyrell Corporation tower," the synopsis concludes.

Here's a look at Blade Runner Origins #1 variant covers by Peach Momoko, Dagnino, Robert Hack, and Piotr Kowalski.

Blade Runner Origins #1 goes on sale February 24.

Blade Runner Origins will be Titan's second Blade Runner series, as a sequel set 20 years later titled Blade Runner 2029 launches in December.