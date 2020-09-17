Blade Runner 2019 comic book rebrands as Blade Runner 2029 in December

Titan Comics and the Alcon Media Group's Blade Runner comic book series will enter a new era in December when Blade Runner 2019 transitions to a new volume Blade Runner 2029 with a new #1 issue.

The rebranded series continues the story of the LAPD's "most lethal" Blade Runner, Detective Aahna "Ash" Ashina. The series also features the return of the creative team of co-writers Michael Green (screenwriter of Blade Runner 2049) and Mike Johnson (Supergirl, Star Trek), artist Andres Guinaldo (Justice League Dark), and colorist Marco Lesko (Doctor Who).

(Image credit: Titan Comics / Alcon Media Group)

"Following the dramatic events of the first arc, Blade Runner 2029 sees an emotionally changed Ash back with the LAPD's Blade Runner division and once again on the streets hunting renegade Replicants," reads Titan's official description of the new series. "She finds her loyalties and humanity challenged by two Replicants, one offering her salvation, the other deadly damnation."

According to series editor David Leach, fans both old and new will be excited about the direction of the Blade Runner franchise­ in their relaunched comic book adaptation. "In this era of the Blade Runner comic, we see Ash becoming more human, which, I think is fasci­nating," he reveals in the official announcement. "The initial idea of this killing machine learning humility and humanity from a bioengineered individual is amazing."

Due to go on sale December 16, Blade Runner 2029 #1 will feature variant covers by artists including Peach Momoko (seen here), John Wick artist Giovanni Valletta, and Blade Runner concept artist Syd Mead.

