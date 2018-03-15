Witcher's Geralt confirmed for Soul Calibur 6: "It’s not copy-pasting something from one game to the other"

Good news, fellow Witcher addicts. While there's no word on when we'll get to roam the lands of the Continent again, we can at least be reunited with Geralt of Rivia in Soul Calibur 6 . Namco and CD Projekt Red have confirmed they've collaborated to bring the beast brawler to the iconic fighting series.

“Our role was making sure that the Geralt in Soul Calibur 6 moves, feels and - ultimately - plays like Geralt from The Witcher 3," CD Projekt Red's animation director Sebastian Kalemba told Official Xbox Magazine . "It’s not as simple as one might think. It’s not copy-pasting something from one game to the other. Timings, perspectives, responsiveness - these work very differently in a fighting game and in an open-world RPG. Basically, in order to make this work, it boils down to having to go back to the drawing board on many things."

As well as focusing on how he looks and feels, CD Projekt Red has brought back voice actor Doug Cockle to make sure that any mid-battle chatter matches up with our memories.

If you want to find out more about the process of transporting Geralt from the Continent to the fighting arena, and how he actually feels to play, check out the exclusive feature in the new issue of Official Xbox Magazine , on sale on April 6.

