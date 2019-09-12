Win The Conjuring movie The Curse of La Llorona on Blu-ray

The latest addition to Blumhouse Productions' Conjuring universe draws on Latin-American folklore: the legend of La Llorona, a woman who drowned her two children in the river, and now walks the Earth, weeping.

Set in Los Angeles in 1973, The Curse of La Llorona follows Anna, a social worker who rescues two boys from their apparently abusive mother. But when they're found mysteriously drowned, it becomes clear that she was actually trying to protect them from La Llorona… who has now latched onto Anna's family.

The Curse of La Llorona is available to buy now, in Blu-ray, DVD and download formats. The Blu-ray comes with three featurettes, six deleted scenes, and seven storyboard sequences. Thanks to Warner Bros Home Entertainment, we have five copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below!

