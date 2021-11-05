Win one of five Zelda Game & Watch consoles by telling us about your favourite Zelda game

To celebrate the Legend of Zelda's 35th anniversary, we've partnered with Nintendo to offer you the chance of winning one of five Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda consoles, which are launching to commemorate the occasion.

All you need to do to be in with a chance to win is simply: head to our Twitter, follow GamesRadar, and reply to the below tweet telling us what your favourite Zelda game is and why.

If you do, you could be in with a chance to win one of the five Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda consoles, which officially launch on November 12. If you're out of the loop, this is a brand new, retro-inspired Game & Watch console that includes three classic games in the Legend of Zelda series – The Legend of Zelda, Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link, and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – as well as a special version of Game & Watch classic Vermin starring Link as a playable character. There's also a playable digital clock and timer to boot.

What is your favourite Legend of Zelda game and why? Let us know by following GamesRadar+ and replying to this tweet to be in with a chance of winning one of FIVE Zelda Game & Watch consoles (Competition closes Wednesday, November 17 - UK applicants only) pic.twitter.com/nEAVw6NPKoNovember 5, 2021 See more

You will also have to be based in the UK sadly, as this is a UK-only competition, but those of us based in Blighty have until Wednesday, November 17 to enter. Just make sure you've given us a follow and shared your favourite Zelda game by Wednesday, November 17. After that, we'll pick the five winners and drop you a DM so that we can grab your address to post you your Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda console.

The competition closes on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. By taking part, you agree to be bound by the competition rules: http://www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/. Entries must be received by midnight on November 17, 2021 (UK time). Open to UK residents aged 18 years and over. There will be one winner, entitled to the aforementioned prize package. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. There is no cash alternative.