Win new George Romero book The Living Dead

Three years since the death of George Romero we're about to see more of the fruits of his creativity, as a novel left unfinished when he passed away has been completed for posthumous publication. Author Daniel Kraus (who previously partnered with Guillermo del Toro on his Trollhunters books) has pieced together various scraps, including Romero's notes on where various storylines were heading, and filled in the gaps.

Opening with two medical examiners encountering a dead man who won't stay dead, over its epic 600+ page count The Living Dead also introduces us to an African-American teenage girl and her Muslim immigrant friend battling the undead in a trailer park, and living sailors taking on dead ones on an aircraft carrier. Other key characters include a cable news anchor and an autistic federal. We'll also get to see the world through the eyes of a zombie, spending 15 years with it as it heads across America.

