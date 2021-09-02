Win A Quiet Place Part II on Blu-ray

A Quiet Place – 2018's multiplex-hushing horror thriller about a family struggling to survive an invasion by monsters who hunt by sound – was a big hit, so much so that director John Krasinski set to work on a sequel, despite never having had any intention to create a franchise.

And a worthy follow-up it is too. Picking up moments after the end of the first film, it sees the surviving Abbotts leaving behind their home and setting out on a journey – one which will see them encountering an old friend, violent scavengers, and a possible safe haven from the alien threat.

A Quiet Place Part II is available to buy now on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and as a download. The Blu-ray comes with five bonuses: a set of on-location interviews with Krasinski, and featurettes on subjects like the visual effects, the sound design, and daughter Regan's character arc.

