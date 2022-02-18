Win a 2000 AD book worth £40!

The Galaxy's Greatest Comic celebrates its 45th anniversary this year, and as part of the celebrations there's a new 2000 AD Encyclopedia. Written by Scott Montgomery, this hardback catalogues every strip and major character from the comic's history, from big hitters like Judge Dredd to more short-lived creations like Flash Gordon spoof Dash Decent.

There’s an impressive level of detail here, with plot synopses, creator credits, behind-the-scenes intel, and reading guides to relevant issues. And it all comes accompanied by lashings of eye-pleasing artwork and illustrations.

2000 AD Encyclopedia is on sale now (RRP £39.99), but thanks to Rebellion we have five copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below!