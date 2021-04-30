Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for April 30 - May 4

Where is Xur? For the weekend beginning April 30, you'll find Xur in the Tower hangar. The hangar is on the east side of the Tower, and Xur likes to hang out on some stairs on the north end. You have until reset time on Tuesday, May 4 to give him a visit, so be sure to grab your weekly Exotic engram if nothing else. You can always compare the stat rolls on his armor pieces to yours, too, and buy an Exotic cipher if you're missing any legacy Exotics.

Here are all the Exotics Xur's selling this week.