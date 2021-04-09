Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for April 9 - April 15

Where is Xur? For the weekend of April 9, you'll find Xur in the EDZ at Winding Cove. Set down at the southernmost landing zone and head dead north until you reach a downed ship atop a small cliff. You'll find Xur up top. He'll hang out until reset time on Tuesday, April 15, so be sure to pick up any missing Exotics, your weekly Exotic engram, and an Exotic cipher if you're after any legacy Exotics.
Here's everything Xur is selling this week:
Destiny 2 Xur Exotics: April 9 - April 15
- Exotic weapon - The Prospector: this drum grenade launcher can be fired in full auto to stick lots of grenades to a target and then detonate them all at once by releasing the trigger. The Prospector has actually been a tier-one boss DPS option at various points in the game's life, but at this point, it's just a really pretty grenade launcher with a fun but impractical perk.
- Hunter Exotic - Wormhusk Crown: dodging gives you a small chunk of health and shield. The Hunter class ability has an incredibly short cooldown, and Wormhusk Crown turns it into a powerful "oh, crap" button that can save your life. It's a great neutral Exotic, though Dragon's Shadow gives it a run for its money in sheer utility.
- Titan Exotic - Mk. 44 Stand Asides: you gain an overshield while sprinting with a shoulder charge-type ability ready. Hits with these abilities generate some melee energy. The Stand Asides would actually be pretty decent in a world where Titan didn't have several better melee Exotics, including the Dunemarchers and Synthoceps, but that world is not ours, so they're not worth using.
- Warlock Exotic - Felwinter's Helm: arc, solar, and void melee kills, as well as finisher final blows, generate a burst of energy around you that weakens and disorients enemies. Killing more powerful enemies generates a larger burst with a longer-lasting effect. Alas, Felwinter's Helm pales in comparison to Felwinter's Lie. Its effect is cool, and it's pretty good in a vacuum, but it doesn't really synergize with any mods or Warlock abilities, so it falls off in the later stages of the game.