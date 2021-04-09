Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for April 9 - April 15

Where is Xur? For the weekend of April 9, you'll find Xur in the EDZ at Winding Cove. Set down at the southernmost landing zone and head dead north until you reach a downed ship atop a small cliff. You'll find Xur up top. He'll hang out until reset time on Tuesday, April 15, so be sure to pick up any missing Exotics, your weekly Exotic engram, and an Exotic cipher if you're after any legacy Exotics.

Here's everything Xur is selling this week:

Destiny 2 Xur Exotics: April 9 - April 15