What's the future of gaming? Watch our developer panel from Gamescom to find out

Didn't have a chance to catch our Gamescom After Dark developer panel live? We're not angry, we're just disappointed. Luckily you don't have to miss out on the wisdom of Two Point Hospital developers Chris Knott and Mark Smart, along with Yannis Weinbach, marketing director of cloud gaming service Shadow. They sat down with our man James Jarvis to discuss the future of gaming.

The Shadow service wants to let you play high-end games on tablets, phones, or underpowered PCs. Weinbach explains how it was inspired by Ready Player One, while Knott and Smart have their own ideas about what that means for their jobs.

