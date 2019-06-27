What Remains of Edith Finch brings its creepy family history to Nintendo Switch next month

There's nothing quite as patriotic as sniffing through the Finch residence for more clues as to what happened to your missing family. Luckily that's what you'll be able to do from the neighborhood BBQ after What Remains of Edith Finch comes to Nintendo Switch on July 4.

A listing for the Giant Sparrow-developed game came up on the Japanese eShop with the fourth of July release date, it's expected to launch globally on that date.

What Remains of Edith Finch, which launched on other platforms in 2017 (and even came to the Epic Game Store for free), is a phenomenal first person adventure. If you're a fan of other slow burn story games like Firewatch or Gone Home then this one will be for you. Here's a bit from the games official description.

"What Remains of Edith Finch is a collection of strange tales about a family in Washington state. As Edith, you’ll explore the colossal Finch house, searching for stories as she explores her family history and tries to figure out why she’s the last one in her family left alive. Each story you find lets you experience the life of a new family member on the day of their death, with stories ranging from the distant past to the present day."

The Nintendo Switch port for Firewatch had some technical issues, hopefully What Remains of Edith Finch launches on Nintendo's handheld without hitting any road bumps.

Looking for a mysterious adventure to play in the meantime? Check out 10 games like Firewatch that'll take you on a journey.