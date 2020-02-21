We don't know when Ghosts of Tsushima is coming out so people are playing it in Dreams

Wondering when Ghosts of Tsushima will be released? So is everyone else, because despite rumors pointing to 2020 , we still don't have a date for this thing. Some fans are so hungry to play Sucker Punch's samurai adventure that they've resorted to the next best option: Dreams analogues of Ghosts of Tsushima trailers.

Dreams creator thrjoker594 released three Ghosts of Tsushima-inspired sequences last summer, and as a recent tweet from JRPyznar shows, people have latched onto those sequences once again. This is likely due to the double-whammy of Dreams' final launch and the ongoing scarcity of Ghosts of Tsushima information. With no new details to go on, the best that eager samurai fans can do is revel in the few gameplay snippets we've seen, and replaying them in Dreams is even better.

Youtube user Beyond Dreams compiled thrjoker594's creations in this short compilation. The first sequence is a 4v1 standoff between our protagonist and four nameless soldiers. As Twitter user MarcoAnFelo pointed out in a side-by-side comparison, this sequence is remarkably faithful to the game's original trailer.

The other two sequences tap into Ghosts of Tsushima's stealth and scenery, respectively. One shows our hero stabbing up some Mongol invaders (I think) after descending from the rafters, and the other depicts a tranquil field and forest. It's easy to forget that this was all made (or perhaps remade) in Dreams by one dogged creator, and even after nearly a year, these creations still look incredible.