Warhammer 40000 Indomitus deals - where to find the new starter set

Hunting down Warhammer 40000 Indomitus deals? We feel your pain. The new wargaming starter set - which introduces the latest edition of 40K's rules - sold out almost instantly the moment it became available. Kits are now being made to order, but it's unclear when they'll arrive. So, where can you get Warhammer 40K Indomitus for less? Luckily, there's a UK offer that gives you the set for 20% less as and when it's back in stock.

Considering how difficult Warhammer 40000 Indomitus is to get hold of right now, this offer - £99.40 via Wayland Games instead of £125 - isn't bad going. Sure, there's a lot of wooliness about when you'll actually receive your Warhammer 40K Indomitus starter set (it could turn up any time between now and December), but it's the same story everywhere. Stock is practically non-existent, so you'll get a similar result from any retailer or source. Which sucks, but at least this particular offer has a discount. Small mercies, right?

And on the bright side, there's every reason to hope your Warhammer 40000 Indomitus order would arrive before the latter part of this year; as per the official Warhammer Community blog, "there are loads of copies making their way to Warhammer shops and independent stockists around the world". In addition, new copies are being made as we speak for posting as soon as possible.

If you're happy paying full price, you can order via the Games Workshop website. We'd recommend avoiding Amazon and the like for now, though - they've upped their prices to a ridiculous degree.

Cheesed off about not being able to get your hands on Warhammer 40K Indomitus? To be fair, even the designers at Games Workshop are surprised. As per the Warhammer Community blog, demand has apparently been much, much higher than expected, even though the company made "way more Indomitus launch boxes made than any other box set in the history of Warhammer, and not by a small margin".

Warhammer 40000 Indomitus sees the reinvention of the rules for a new generation - if you're keeping score, we're now into the ninth edition of 40K. This revamped starter set pits the iconic Space Marines off against what are essentially robot space zombies, the Necrons. An impressive 61 push-fit miniatures are included within the box, not to mention the hardback Core Rules and a campaign booklet to get you playing as soon as possible.

