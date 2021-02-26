WandaVision latest Vision shocker has deep comic book roots

WandaVision episode eight is now streaming on Disney Plus, and once again, it carries a stinger scene – one which may adapt a storyline from comic books that has been hinted at since as far back as Avengers: Infinity War.

Spoilers ahead for WandaVision

WandaVision episode eight goes deep into Wanda Maximoff's backstory, showing the death of her parents as she and her twin brother Pietro enjoyed a night of classic American TV with them – setting the stage both for WandaVision's evolving sitcom setting, and painting a picture of Wanda's trauma.

The scene also depicts the start of Wanda's powers (yes, she had them before Strucker's experiments), and moves forward through time as she volunteers for Hydra's Infinity Stone experiments (in which she sees a vision of what appears to be the classic comic book Scarlet Witch), all the way to her discovery of Vision's dissected body in S.W.O.R.D. headquarters.

However, that scene doesn't go quite as it was depicted in previous WandaVision episodes.

Rather than stealing the components of Vision's synthezoid body, Wanda leaves in sorrow. She discovers the deed to property Vision bought in Westview, with the intent of giving Wanda the sitcom life of her dreams.

Overcome with grief, Wanda channels a tremendous amount of magic (Chaos Magic, to be exact, as per Agatha Harkness's explanation) to remake Westview – and to seemingly recreate Vision whole cloth from nothing, without even using his body.

So where is Vision's body?

Well, that little tidbit is answered in the episode's stinger, which depicts S.W.O.R.D. director Tyler Hayward using residual magic from one of the drones his team previously sent into Westview to animate a rebuilt version of the Vision, presumably crafted from his old components.

But this Vision is different. Rather than the red, yellow, and green tones of Vision's usual appearance, the new Vision is fully white. This sort of appearance was first teased in Avengers: Infinity War, when the life and color left Vision's body after Thanos killed him by taking the Mind Stone from his forehead, and that darker, dead Vision has been glimpsed in flashes throughout WandaVision.

While a seemingly minor visual change, this adjustment comes straight from comic books – and, if it goes the way Vision's fate did in that story, his change into a colorless (and maybe emotionless) weapon of S.W.O.R.D. may spell out tragic ramifications for the conclusion of WandaVision in episode nine.

The comic book story behind Vision's change from a colorful, emotional synthezoid with a wife and two kids into an out-and-out villain and eventually an emotionless, robotic bachelor with a deeply traumatized ex (partially told in the comic book series Avengers: Vision Quest) is fraught with plot elements seemingly adapted into WandaVision – and we'll explain it all right now.

Who is Vision in comic books?

Much like in his MCU incarnation, Vision was built by the villainous Ultron in Avengers #57 (though in comic books, Ultron is a construct of Hank Pym rather than Tony Stark) to destroy the Avengers.

Originally created from the body of the original WWII-era android Human Torch (seen as an easter egg in Captain America: The First Avenger's World's Fair scene) with brain patterns based on the personality of Simon Williams/Wonder Man (a then-deceased adversary-turned-ally of the Avengers), Vision is a wholly unique artificial intelligence creation called a synthezoid, with the power to change his density at will.

Unlike in the MCU, he's not powered by the Mind Stone in the comic books, but by a solar energy-absorbing gem on his forehead, which allows him to shoot powerful energy beams.

When Vision was first sent to fight the Avengers, he nearly dispatched the entire team. But they swayed him to betray Ultron and join the side of the heroes, leading to the immortal scene in which Vision is offered membership on the Avengers, shedding emotional tears that belied his android nature.

In the years following his introduction to the Avengers, Vision became a core member of the team, with many stories revolving around his budding relationship with Scarlet Witch and his complex family tree involving Hank Pym, Ultron, Wonder Man, and his brother the villainous Grim Reaper, and many more characters.

But after decades in good standing with the team, Vision had an intense personality change thanks to the interference of some well-known comic book villains, and almost conquered the Earth.

How did Vision go bad?

During a fight with Annihilus (a creepy insectoid Fantastic Four villain from the Negative Zone) in Avengers #233, Vision's matter phasing powers go haywire, and he winds up stuck in a coma of sorts for weeks, emerging in an immaterial, holographic form. This strains his then-budding marriage with Wanda and his relationship with their young twin sons William and Thomas – as well as his membership among the Avengers.

He eventually regains his form, becoming chairman of the Avengers and seemingly recovering from the strain of his previous condition.

But all is not well – Vision's synthezoid mind was deeply affected by being trapped in intangible form and years of interference by not just Ultron but the time-traveling Immortus (more on him shortly).

Vision has what can be described as a kind of psychotic break, and he attempts to interface with and control every computer on Earth to conquer the world – resulting in the Avengers being forced to take him down and reprogram him back to normal.

After this attempt at computerized conquest, Vision is monitored by a coalition of government agents meant to stop him from going bad again. But when he returns to the Avengers alongside Scarlet Witch, the agents, under the influence of Immortus (one of the many time-traveling incarnations of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania villain Kang), capture and dismantle Vision, who is eventually rebuilt as a blank, emotionless android without Wonder Man's brain patterns.

This strains his relationship with Wanda again, as the resurrected Wonder Man, who is secretly in love with Wanda, doesn't want to give his mind to Vision again. Though Vision eventually does regain his emotions and rebuild his relationship with Wonder Man, his marriage to Wanda is over.

Coupled with the disappearance of their sons, themselves constructs created by the magic of the demon Mephisto and some of Agatha Harkness's power, Wanda's own psyche takes a toll that eventually leads directly to the events of 'Avengers: Disassembled' and House of M which ended the Avengers for years, and nearly wiped out mutantkind, back-to-back.

How could this affect WandaVision?

With only one episode of WandaVision left – and two major elements are dangling on a cliffhanger, between Wanda's apparent destiny as what Agatha Harkness calls the "Scarlet Witch" and Hayward's resurrection of Vision – there's a lot of ground to cover.

(Incidentally, in comic books, 'Scarlet Witch' is not a title, but simply Wanda's codename – though WandaVision's use of it may relate to a strange real-world occult idea).

We've been waiting for the show's big villain or villains to show themselves for some time, with hints in the show at the involvement of everyone from Grim Reaper, to Mephisto, to Arnim Zola, and more.

Agatha Harkness showed her true nature in episode seven. And in episode eight, Hayward leans further and further into his role as an antagonist (if not an out-and-out villain), stating to Wanda that it's his job and his duty to figure out Vision and weaponize him – and of course following through on that promise in the episode's stinger scene.

With Hayward apparently fully weaponizing Vision, it seems that the synthezoid Avenger himself may wind up being the ultimate threat to Wanda, both emotionally and physically. On top of his already formidable powers, Vision's connection to Wanda's magic may help him enter and overcome Westview's Hex. And of course, there's no underestimating the trauma of Wanda fighting her own dead husband.

But where does that leave Agatha, and what of Vision and Wanda after the finale of WandaVision?

In comic books, Vision's reanimation into a blank, emotionless synthezoid marked the true ending of his relationship with Wanda (though they've sort of flirted with rekindling things since, as both of their circumstances have evolved) – which means it's likely that this could end the same way.



And even if this white Vision isn't villainous, he could just be something Wanda now has to live in the world with - who like in comics books has stored memories of their past, but no emotional connection to them or her. This could be a different form of tragedy still awaiting MCU Wanda and may end the series' first season (the door could now be open for a season 2) on an emotionally tragic note.

What's more, it's possible Vision's rebuilt form could be destroyed again, paving the way for him to be rebuilt or reborn again, maybe as a teen version of Vision among the Young Avengers, as happened in comics.

With Agatha's obsession with Wanda's powers and William and Thomas still on the hook for the finale, anything could happen before Wanda's story continues in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.