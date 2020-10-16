WandaVision actor teases Disney Plus series: "This is full-on action movie, mixed with sitcoms, it’s wild"

WandaVision will soon be on Disney Plus, yet we still barely know anything about the mysterious series other than it will see the eponymous duo – Wanda Maximoff (AKA Scarlet Witch) and Vision – travelling through time and (maybe) universes. As a result, the pair will eventually bump into Monica Rambeau, who was last seen as a child in Captain Marvel played by Akira Akbar.

Rambeau's return, however, will be a little different, as Teyonah Parris will play a grown-up version of the character in WandaVision. In an interview with The Undefeated, Parriss spoke about the role, saying (via ComicBook.com): "Monica Rambeau, she’s such a badass in the comics. I just can’t believe that this is happening. This is full-on action movie, mixed with sitcoms, it’s wild. It’s wild. I think people will be very excited."

The actor also detailed how the role was a "childhood dream" come true. "I’ve always said that, ‘I want to be a superhero.’ Then, when the MCU opened up, I think I was in college. It was like I want to be a Marvel superhero,” she said. “I went to see Iron Man, and seeing women in those movies kick ass. I watched those movies and said, ‘I want to do that.’

"I didn’t know how or why because Black women are not afforded that opportunity. Most of the women I was watching weren’t Black. I was like sure, whatever that’s not going to happen. And then it happened. When I tell you that it wasn’t on my radar at that moment… I’m so happy to be a part of this universe."

How exactly Rambeau will become involved with the timey-wimey shenanigans of WandaVision remains unknown. In the comics, the character becomes the next Captain Marvel – perhaps there are big things in store in the MCU for Parriss' character? We probably won't be seeing Brie Larson's superhero go anywhere anytime soon, but a multiverse with two Captain Marvels could be quite fun.

WandaVision does not currently have a release date, though we expect to see the series on Disney Plus this November or December. In the meantime, be sure to check out all the best shows on Disney Plus.