Voiceover studio leaks Sonic Colors Remastered project

It looks like Sega may be remastering the 2010 Wii and DS game, Sonic Colors.

As spotted by Twitterer @Kutairo_ (thanks, Gematsu ), German voiceover studio iksample revealed it had worked on the game in December 2020.

Since then, however, the webpage reported to have leaked that information has now been deleted.

I found out that the German dubbing studio of the Sonic games dubbed Sonic Colours Remastered in 2020 :OI'm excited now. @LennFennexSource:https://t.co/vpUmHxUg65 pic.twitter.com/n4tj5ExLqkApril 8, 2021 See more

Interestingly, the game has also popped up online, too, with French website Sogamely (via NintendoEverything ) listing the unannounced Sonic Colors Ultimate for sale for €35 (that's around $42 or £30). According to the retailer, it will be available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One sometime in 2021.

ICYMI, Sonic the Hedgehog is speeding over to Netflix . The blue blur is getting his own 3D animated series on the streaming service and it's set to arrive in 2022.

As revealed by Netflix on Twitter last month, Sonic’s animated series will go by the name "Sonic Prime".

Ironically, we already had an inkling this announcement was coming – because the Sonic Netflix series had previously sped out of the blocks too quickly. In late 2020, a n initial announcement on Sonic Prime was swiftly deleted and, until now, there was a telling radio silence on the project.