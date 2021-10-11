Vin Diesel and Helen Mirren take us behind-the-scenes on Fast and Furious 9's London car chase

Fast and Furious 9 is revving from cinemas and into your living rooms thanks to the new Director's Cut release. That also means we have a bunch of behind-the-scenes featurettes that offer a look inside the filmmaking process.

Above, we have an exclusive featurette on the making of Vin Diesel and Helen Mirren's joyride through London, seen around the midpoint of the movie. It's a great action setpiece that sees Dom Torreto and Queenie Shaw driving past some iconic locations in England's capitol – including Buckingham Palace.

Director Justin Lin's also on hand to talk about the process: "We've closed down some of the most exclusive streets or neighborhoods in the world to be able to shoot that scene." Watch the clip above.

Fast and Furious 9 – also known as just F9 in the United States – was released earlier this year. At the time, we spoke to Diesel about the movie, plus Lin and franchise newcomer John Cena, who told us about their time making the film.

"For decades, if you looked up the word 'brotherhood' in the dictionary, you'd see a picture of Dom and Brian, and, we in this ninth chapter, allow our characters to truly evolve in a real way," Diesel said at the time. "And that means you're transitioning into fatherhood. So all of this, the whole chapter, this whole ninth film really is about fatherhood. What's so remarkable is that we take a scene from 20 years ago, where Dom and Brian are talking about his Charger, and what it represents to Dom. And for decades, we've assumed that the car only represented the loss of his father. And in this chapter, we realize it also represents a broken brotherhood, the past, and how we reconcile that is part of what this chapter is about."

Fast and Furious 9 with the extended Director's Cut is available to own on Digital now and 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 11.