Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 introduces The Newcomers faction

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is the long-anticipated followup to the original cult classic from 2004, and it's coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC in March. Publisher Paradox Interactive has been gradually revealing the unique factions that make up Bloodlines 2's story, with the latest being the elusive Newcomers.

The Newcomers join the Pioneers, the Camarilla, and the Baron as four of five factions to be introduced leading up to the launch of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. We don't know a lot about The Newcomers quite yet - only that they're a mysterious, diverse bunch of unknown origins formed by warlocks and comprised of scholars, dreamers, runaways, and other types. It's been revealed as canon that no one knows who the Newcomers are, where in Europe they came from, or how they gained access to the sought-after University District hunting ground.

Developer Hardsuit labs managed to recruit the original Bloodlines writer, Brian Mitsoda, to guide them through developing a sequel. We caught up with Mitsoda to talk about and play through a demo for the highly-anticipated followup to the 15-year-old cult classic. The game takes place in a perpetually dark Seattle - Mitsoda reasonably explains a vampire game during daylight would be quite boring - where you experience a dialogue-heavy story about five Kindred (vampire) factions in a fantasy version of 21st century Seattle.

Paradox says to keep an eye out for a reveal of the final faction, and we'll be sure to keep you updated once that happens.