Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt has a battle pass and evolving story

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt has announced a battle pass feature for the vampiric battle royale.

Just earlier today at the Future Games Show, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt developer Sharkmob unveiled the brand new feature for their battle royale game in the trailer below. In short, the new battle pass feature for the shooter will offer a variety of customizable rewards for your vampire character, as well as currency and XP boost rewards.

As explained by Jaqub Ajmal and David Sirland at the Future Games Show, the customization options for your vampire character in the battle pass extend beyond just simple skins. You'll be able to unlock hairstyles, piercings, tattoos, and much more to make your vampire stand out from the pack in Bloodhunt through this battle pass.

The two Bloodhunt leads also revealed that we'll see an evolving storyline during the battle royale game's early access period next month. The story will be split into two acts, and we'll periodically receive brand new story developments and details through the game, so that's definitely something to keep an eye on.

As announced yesterday at the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 showcase, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt is going into early access on September 7. After exactly one week, Bloodhunt will be taken offline on September 14 for a 24 hour maintenance period, but after that it's all systems go for the battle royale shooter, as the PC test speeds on.

To see if you can run the early access period when it arrives next month, head over to our Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt PC system requirements guide for more.