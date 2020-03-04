Valve Index VR kits are being restocked next week

The best VR kit for playing Half-Life: Alyx will be back in stock and available for purchase Monday, March 9, Valve has announced. The novel coronavirus had threatened to limit the availability of the Valve Index, which was sold out nearly everywhere in January, but it seems Valve is prepared with a fresh batch ahead of Half-Life: Alyx's March 23 release date.

Valve Index VR kits will be available for purchase this Monday, March 9th, starting at 10 AM PDT (5 PM UTC). https://t.co/OpNs4U04JN pic.twitter.com/rtI7hGEJITMarch 4, 2020

Valve also shared two new Steam VR Home environments from Half-Life: Alyx, which you can explore right now if you already have a Valve Index. That should give you something to do in the arduous wait for the game's launch.

Of course, while Valve says the Index is the preferred headset for Half-Life: Alyx, there are other compatible VR kits. In fact, any Steam compatible headset will do, including Windows Mixed Reality, Oculus Rift, and even the standalone Oculus Quest via a link cable.

If you are planning on picking up a Valve Index, you can get the complete kit with the headset, controllers, two base stations, and a copy of Half-Life: Alyx for $999. Or, you can have the headset with controllers for $749, or the headset alone for $499.

Valve recently dropped three new Half-Life: Alyx gameplay videos spanning a glorious ten minutes. The videos focus on the game's movement, shooting, and physics, giving a short but sweet glimpse into the wonders - and horrors - you'll encounter when you finally strap in later this month.

Here are the best VR games to play while you wait for Half-Life: Alyx.