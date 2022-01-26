Uncharted PS5 remasters side by side with the PS4 versions show big improvements

It looks like Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is an archival-quality remaster of the Uncharted PS4 games, though it's missing a few features which could have made it even better.

The gaming tech pros at Digital Foundry went in depth to see how the newly remastered PS5 versions of Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy compare to their original PS4 counterparts. Both games offer the same three graphics modes: Fidelity, which displays a 3840 by 2160 image at a target of 30 frames per second; Performance, which opts for a middle ground of 2560 by 1440 at a target of 60 frames; and Performance Plus, which goes for speed at 1920 by 1080 and 120 frames.

The modes seem to offer the same overall visual clarity aside from the changes to resolution and frame rate, with little details like vegetation and the paint on a building's walls visible from further away across the board. Frame rates remain very consistent, with drops only occasionally noticeable in the most intense scenes on Performance Plus modes.

Digital Foundry notes that Legacy of Thieves Collection may have looked even better with dynamic resolution scaling, allowing the game to render higher-res images in less demanding scenes. It also would have benefited from the 40 FPS fidelity option found in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, but it still looks pretty darn good.

Other benefits of the PS5 upgrade include load speeds that take seconds instead of close to a minute (especially noticeable when selecting specific chapters, since the campaign normally covers up its load times), a proficient 3D audio mix for headphones, and subtle but effective DualSense haptics that make it tough to go back to playing on a DualShock.