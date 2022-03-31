Turns out Star Wars inspired Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.1's name

Final Fantasy 14 is taking a little inspiration from Star Wars with its upcoming patch 6.1.

Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida spoke to Famitsu recently about the forthcoming patch 6.1 for the ongoing MMO. As helpfully transcribed below, Yoshida reveals that patch 6.1's title of "Newfound Adventure" is actually inspired by Star Wars because the director himself is a massive fan of the series and of Episode 4's title of A New Hope in particular.

Patch 6.1's general theme is all about new adventures, as you can probably tell from the title. The Scions are setting out on a brand new journey after the climactic events of Endwalker late last year, and so it's quite fitting that Newfound Adventure's title is inspired by something that itself kicked off a brand new storyline.

Right now, we still don't know when patch 6.1 will actually launch for Final Fantasy 14. Last we heard, Square Enix was planning to release the patch during the middle of April, but Yoshida and company are actually putting on a brand new showcase dedicated to the new patch on April 1.

You can tune in to the presentation, which should unveil patch 6.1's release date and other details, tomorrow (April 1) at approximately 3 a.m. PT/6 a.m. ET/11 a.m. BST. As for the story specifics of the new patch, Yoshida previously revealed 6.1 will pick up a few months after Endwalker, so we'll be catching up with our fellow Scions after they've had time to digest the near-cataclysmic events of the expansion.

