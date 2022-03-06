Tropical adventure Tchia is voiced by the real-life residents of the island that inspired the game

The voice acting in tropical adventure game Tchia is performed by residents of the South Pacific island that inspired the game, all speaking in their native tongue.

Art imitates reality in Tchia, as studio co-founders Phil Crifo and Thierry Boura add a personal touch to the game. Speaking to Play Magazine, Crifo revealed the intricacies behind creating the game, which was influenced by the developer’s homeland, the South Pacific archipelago of New Caledonia where Dehru is the native tongue and the folklore is steeped in nature and animals.

A key element to drawing the player into the island is the use of native tongue and music of the country, as Play outlines that "the characters are voiced by local talent in their native language, Drehu. It’s the island’s most-spoken language, but that still means only a few thousand people speak it." New Caledonia is a colony of France, . but that doesn’t mean that the national language is French.Although French remains the official language, the Kanak languages give the island its colour and vibrancy. Drehu is a Kanak language, derived from Austroasian roots and spoken by only twelve thousand people.

This niche language made finding voice actors difficult, which is why all the voice acting is done by locals. Play explains that,"the team travelled around the island searching for people, then asked them if they would give voice acting a shot". These extra steps, although time-consuming, help cement the personality of the game. According to Crifo, “the language creates a very unique soundscape for the game and it really brings some life to the characters.”

A release date hasn't been confirmed yet, but the game is to come out some time this year on PC, PS4, and PS5.

Tchia trailer shows off off a lovely adventure, which leaves you wanting more.