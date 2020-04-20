Travis Scott is bringing a brand new track to Fortnite

Coachella may have been postponed but headliner Travis Scott is still taking us on a musical journey - in Fortnite. While it initially seemed like there would be a performance similar to the DJ Marshmello one that took place in Season 1, now it looks like the rapper is giving us a digital experience.

According to the official announcement, Travis Scott and Frotnite are teaming up to bring you Astronomical, a "one of a kind musical journey" that will debut a brand new song from the Grammy-nominated artist. From April 23-25, a series of "tour dates" will take place that will let you head to Astronomical and enjoy the "other-worldly experience". The dates are as follows:

Thursday, April 23 at 7pm EST/4pm PDT/12am BST

Friday, April 24 at 10am EST/7am PDT/3pm BST

Saturday, April 25 at 12am EST/9pm PDT/5am BST

Saturday, April 25 at 11am EST/8am PDT/4pm BST

Saturday, April 25 at 6pm EST/3pm PDT/11pm BST

Before Astronomical arrives, you can get your hands on the Travis Scott swag, a new addition to the Icon Series. You'll be able to get outfits, emotes, and more starting April 21. If you attend any of the astronomical events, you'll get a Cyclone Glider and two loading screens for free.

News of the "performance' was teased on Fortnite's Twitter account early in the day on April 20, with emoji referencing his Astroworld album (the ferris wheel), and his nickname, Cactus Jack.

Astroworld is both the name of Travis Scott's critically acclaimed album and his carnival-inspired festival that took place in November 2019 in Houston, Texas. While it was unclear if there would be an Astroworld 2020, it's likely that the COVID-19 pandemic would have affected the festival, so why not bring something Astronomical to Fortnite?

Leading up to the event, Sweaty Sands started showing signs of a concert setup, complete with a giant crane and a meteor hurtling towards it. According to Dexerto, a dataminer leaked the Travis Scott skin back in March, and it's a pretty damn accurate depiction of Cactus Jack.