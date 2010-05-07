Toy Story 3 looks like GTA on acid

When the developers of Toy Story 3: The Video Gamefirst approached Pixar aboutan adaptation, they prepared two very different pitches. One was obvious: String together some levels that more or less resemble somescenes inthe movie, like every other licensed game in history.

Or... defy expectations and give fans what they really want: The chance to play with these beloved and iconic characters on their own terms. With their own rules. With their own imaginations. Thus, Toy Box - an open-world sandbox filled with whimsical Pixar creations instead of murderous Eastern European hitmen - was born.

Here are thelatest screens, showing just how wild and bizarre this freeform return to childhood can get:

Of course, being the ultimate perfectionists, Pixar eventually asked for both the Toy Box and the story-based missions. So when Toy Story 3: The Video Game releases on June 15, you can decide for yourself which approach to licensed adaptations you like best.

May 6, 2010