Total War: Warhammer 3 concludes the trilogy later this year

Total War: Warhammer 3 has just been announced, and it's set to launch later this year in 2021.

You can see the reveal trailer for Total War: Warhammer 3 just below. "Embarking on a new grand campaign, you will be tasked with saving or exploiting the power of a dying god," the official blurb reads. "Each race offers a unique journey through the nightmarish Chaos Realm, culminating in an endgame that will determine the fate of the world."

The cataclysmic conclusion draws near. Corruption entices all... What choices will you make?Swathe through the Realms of Chaos in Total War: WARHAMMER III as ruinous powers or mighty kingdoms, to places beyond hellish nightmares...Pre-purchase now: https://t.co/VTUaRQSIMM pic.twitter.com/s0rb0MhhK2February 3, 2021

Speaking of the different races, Kislev and Cathay are making their debut in the series in Warhammer 3. Additionally, the various Chaos factions are also returning to the fold for the sequel, so we can expect to be battling the likes of Khorne, Nurgle, and more later this year.

The story of the forthcoming Warhammer 3 is going to centre around a dying god, offering players the opportunity to either save them, or exploit their power for your own gains. On top of this, each playable race will offer a unique journey through the demonic Chaos Realm, resulting in a different world state at the conclusion of their campaign.

It sounds like Total War: Warhammer 3 is going to be bigger than the previous two games before it, with the official press release from Sega touting "strategy gaming on a scale yet unseen." It also sounds as though this upcoming game will be the final entry in the ongoing trilogy, wrapping up the events of the past two games in one climactic instalment.

When Total War: Warhammer 3 releases at some point later this year on PC, you'll be able to purchase it through Steam, the Epic Games Store, or directly from Sega.

