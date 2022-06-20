Top Gun: Maverick director says his Formula 1 movie will have similar in-camera work

Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski has talked about his upcoming Formula 1 movie, which is set to star Brad Pitt – and will have similar in-camera work to the Top Gun sequel.

The aerial sequences in Maverick were captured practically, with the actors undergoing a "Tom Cruise bootcamp" to prepare for filming.

"Certainly seeing people react to an in-camera, authentically captured film like Top Gun makes us all feel good that our approach works and is appreciated by audiences," Kosinski told TheWrap (opens in new tab). "It's almost funny to me to see people who are so enamored with real photography. Younger people almost haven't seen a lot of it. They're so used to CGI being a tool of big movies that when you shoot something for real, it feels innovative."

Kosinski is committed to doing the same for his new movie. "That's exactly the approach for Formula One is to shoot at the real races and real cars and capture it," he added. "It's going to be a huge challenge but an exciting one for me."

The film is headed to Apple TV Plus, with Kosinski telling TheWrap that the film will also have a theatrical release.

"When you see the expressions on their faces – they're not acting," producer Jerry Bruckheimer told Total Film of Maverick. "When you see the plane going straight up, they're going straight up. When you see the plane upside down, they're upside down. You can just imagine the physical exertion that every actor went through."

