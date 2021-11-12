Tom Hanks reveals his three favorite Tom Hanks movies

Tom Hanks has revealed his top three favorite Tom Hanks movies, and they may not be exactly what you'd expect.

"I would not do it according to the way the movies came out," Hanks said in an interview on The Bill Simmons Show (via ComicBook.com ). "I would do by way of the personal experience that I had when I was doing them, which is very different."

First up is A League of Their Own. Released in 1992, it tells a fictionalized account of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and also starred Geena Davis and Madonna. Hanks was joined by his family on location, and they spent a whole summer playing baseball (all in a day's work, huh).

Second on his list is the survival movie Cast Away from 2000. "We just had bold adventures when we were making that movie," the actor said. "We were out in the middle of the ocean trying to grab shots. And we were off in Fiji on two different occasions and, again, had my whole family with me. There was nothing but adventures every single day."

Number three is perhaps the most surprising: 2012's Cloud Atlas. Directed by the Wachowski sisters, it received a very mixed response on release. "We shot it on a hope and a dream and nothing but a circle of love in Berlin and Mallorca and Dresden and I want to say, did we go to Dusseldorf? Did we go to Frankfurt?" Hanks said.

He added: "That was the first time I'd ever shot extensively in Germany and I was surrounded by history -- but the work itself was, we were part of this big, massive ensemble of fantastic people who were just trying to do the hardest, best work on this deep throw."