These 9 PS4 games are free for keeps as part of Sony's Play at Home program

Sony's Play at Home 2021 program just unleashed a fresh batch of 9 free PS4/PS5 games that anyone can download for free, no PlayStation Plus subscription required.

If you've been hankering for a good indie or VR game, you're in for a treat. From now until April 22nd at 11:59pm PT, the following games are available as free downloads from the PlayStation Store, via the 'Play at Home' tab: The Witness, Abzu, Enter the Gungeon, Rez Infinite (VR optional), Subnautica, Astro Bot Rescue Mission (VR), Moss (VR), Thumper (VR), and Paper Beast (VR).

The above list of free PS4 games brings a good deal of variety, whether you're looking for a mentally tasking puzzle game (looking at you, The Witness) or something to scare you senseless (our Subnautica review called it "a must-play for 2018" but also said it's "very much a nightmare").

What, you don't want to be confused OR terrified? Jeez, picky crowd. Well, you've also got Rez Infinite, the psychedelic on-rails shooter we awarded 5/5 stars back in 2016, the far-more meditative deep-sea adventure Abzu, or "the world's most adorable bullet hell shooter" Enter the Gungeon.

Really, it sounds like you can't go wrong with any of these free games (they are free, after all). I've played a good deal of Moss and found it to be a charming VR romp that won't make you dizzy like a lot of other VR games. And remember, because there's no subscription required, PS4 and PS5 players can download any of the above games for keeps. Best grab 'em for free while you still can.

If that's not enough, here are the 25 best free games you can play right now.