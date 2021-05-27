The Unreal Engine 5 demo has a hidden special command for the big robot

The Unreal Engine 5 demo which, had its early access launch yesterday , has a hidden Easter egg in it that requires the Konami Code to activate it.

As highlighted by Jon Terp on Twitter , if users input the famous Konami Cheat Code (Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A) into the demo, they can trigger a giant robot boss to start dabbing, and evidently, never stop.

The Valley of the Ancient demo - which is accessible through the Epic Games Launcher’s Unreal Engine tab - features protagonist Echo who is exploring a deserted looking landscape and discovers a huge ancient looking robot.

In the latest video of the demo , we are shown Unreal Engine 5 running on both PS5 and Xbox Series X , however, the demo is only available to play around on PC at the moment. Epic has said though that it is running Valley of the Ancient on the consoles "at full performance."

A first look at Unreal Engine 5 was first unveiled last year and is now available for anyone to experience in early access. The reasoning behind releasing a demo for the updated game engine is to give developers hands-on experience with the new technology which they may eventually go on to use to make their own games when it is released in full.

So even though Valley of the Ancient looks as if it would be an incredible full game, it is unfortunately just a demo of the program and not a fully-fledged gaming experience.