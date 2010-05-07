The top 10 most 'fancied' game characters

I don't normally pay much attention to polls conducted for the sole purpose of generating self-promotion, but this one fromMyVoucherCodes.co.ukis kind of interesting, so what the hell.

The site asked over 1400 men to look at a selection of images of female game characters and pick out the ones they were most attracted to. This is how the top 10 turned out:

1. Rubi Malone (WET)

2. Jill Valentine (Resident Evil)

3. Lara Croft (Tomb Raider)

4. Chloe Frazer (Uncharted)

5. Sheva Alomar (Resident Evil)

6. Lighting (Final Fantasy)

7. Elena Fisher (Uncharted)

8. Farah (Prince of Persia)

9. Bayonetta (Bayonetta)

10. Tifa Lockhart (Final Fantasy)

In case you're not familiar with her game, this is what Rubi Malone looks like:

The site did the same study with women. Nearly a 1000 of them. This is how the ladies ranked the men:

1. Nathan Drake (Uncharted)

2. The Prince (Prince of Persia)

3. Leon Kennedy (Resident Evil)

4. Sam Fisher (Splinter Cell)

5. Jin Kazama (Tekken)

6. Desmond Miles (Assassin's Creed)

7. Chris Redfield (Resident Evil)

8. Max Payne (Max Payne)

9. Squall Leonhart (Final Fantasy)

10. Solid Snake (Metal Gear Solid)

Here's a picture of Nathan Drake, just to be fair:

And before you say that being attracted to a games character is tragic, pleasedon't forget this. Thanks.

May 7, 2010