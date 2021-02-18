The Sinking City PS5 version arrives with 4K and 60 FPS fish people

The Sinking City PS5 version is here, giving the Lovecraft-inspired detective game a new-gen enhanced second coming.

Developer Frogwares put out The Sinking City PS5 version today as a surprise release. It includes a boost to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, with overall improved visual fidelity and significantly reduced loading times - up to six times shorter in some cases. The Sinking City PS5 version also bundles in support for DualSense features, so you can feel the creeping dread even more acutely than before.

You can compare how the two versions of the game look back to back in the above video. Not only are the visuals smoother, but it also looks like Frogwares has taken the opportunity to redo some of the game's lighting to make the environments easier to navigate.

The bad news is that ongoing legal issues between Frogwares and its previous publisher mean The Sinking City PS5 version will not be available as a free upgrade for owners of the last-gen version. However, it is giving the new version a slight price reduction to $49.99 for the standard edition and $64.99 for the deluxe edition (the latter also includes extra quests as part of the bundled-in Merciful Madness DLC).

Everybody who picks up a copy of the game on PS5 will also get a digital artbook titled "A Journey Through Madness" as free DLC later on, though Frogwares isn't sharing a release date or window for the artbook yet.