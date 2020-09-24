The Sims 4 will add 100 new skin tones in December, plus a slider to adjust each one

The Sims 4 will add "at least" 100 new skin tone swatches in a variety of tones this December, according to an official EA blog post .

Before that, a base game update will release on October 6 for Mac/PC and November 10 for consoles that address existing skin tones - expect improvement on blotchiness and the ashy appearance of darker skin tones. As we previously reported , The Sims 4 GM Lyndsay Pearson recently addressed the game's long history of inaccurately representing darker skin tones, and simply not offering enough skin color variety. Another point of contention for Black Simmers are the hairstyle options - two base game hairstyles will get updated before December, but that's just the start.

In December, The Sims 4 will add more than 100 skin tone swatches "in cool, neutral, and warm tones with particular emphasis on darker skin tones." The December update will also add a slider on all swatches which will let you modify each available skin tone - this is something the Sims community has been suggesting as a solution, so it's great to see it implemented. The Sims 4 will also get new makeup sliders which will allow you to better compliment your Sim's skin tone with the variety of makeup options. The December update will also improve two more base game hairstyles.

EA has announced that it will also be "collaborating with external partners, including talented and diverse community members" to make sure they get this right. You love to see it.