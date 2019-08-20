The Sims 4: Realm of Magic is Hogwarts for your Sims in all but name

The latest Sims 4 game pack lets you explore a fantastical world of spells and vaguely punk outfits (and the occasional cardigan), as you attempt to master the art of wizardry. Realm of Magic will be released on PC and Mac on September 10, so get ready to get your magic on.

This isn't the franchise's first foray into the world of the magical - the original game had the Makin' Magic expansion pack, which let you cast spells much like you'd cook recipes, and the Sims 3 had the Supernatural expansion pack, which offered the chance to create witches, werewolves, vampires, ghosts, and fairies that all had their own magical skills. And there's already vampires, mermaids, skeletons, ghosts, and aliens in the Sims 4, but it seems like this game pack will up the magical ante.

The trailer features a very suave looking gentleman who stumbles upon a shimmering green portal while on a stroll through the countryside. Naturally, he walks through it, and ends up in a magical realm of floating, purple islands and spellcasters wearing fishnets. Magic is punk.

A green-haired sorceress (she's obviously a sorceress, look at her floor length black robes and plunging neckline) beckons and the young man follows her into a magical mansion, where he drinks a potion and gains magical abilities.

The rest of the trailer features a pretty epic duel between the suave gentleman and another guy wearing a cardigan, as well as the hint of some broomstick riding.

It's all very Hogwarts-y, so if you're looking to relive your childhood or conjure up some happiness, get your hands on the Realm of Magic game pack, dropping September 10 for PC and Mac.