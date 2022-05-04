Sims 4 tease turns out to be another game pack and kits, and fans aren’t too pleased

The Sims 4 Twitter account was teasing some kind of reveal yesterday, and it turns out it’s just a new game pack and two more kits - which has left some fans bitter.

Following a cryptic tweet from the official Sims Twitter account yesterday, fans quickly began theorizing about what the secret announcement due on May 4 could be with some guesses being a Sims 5 reveal, a new Cyberpunk-themed pack, a Realm of Magic pack refresh, and more.

Unfortunately though, as previewed in a follow-up tweet , it does look as though instead developer Maxis could be releasing just another new game pack and two new kits.

The fun starts when the sun goes down, so seize the night this season 🌇 pic.twitter.com/mniJc0O8fLMay 3, 2022 See more

If you wanted a new game pack and/or some new kits, this is probably good news for you. However, some fans in the Sims community have been left disappointed by the news as it seems their hopes were just a little too high for this announcement.

Neither EA nor Maxis have fully revealed what the new content is just yet or when it is due to release (other than a release window of May - June 2022) but from the second vague trailer they’ve put out, all signs are pointing towards some kind of night-life influenced add-ons.

If you head on over to the official Sims website though, you do get a little more information. It looks like this new game pack is called 'Seize the Night' and will give your Sims more activities to take part in during the late-night hours.

A description on the website reads: "The fun starts when the sun goes down. Whether you’re dressing up for a big date, making memories in your backyard, or running wild this season will have you staying up late."

Below this, there are also three boxes marked with a question mark called 'Chic Nights Out', 'Cozy Nights In', and 'Go Wild'. It seems like these three could be the two kits and game pack but what they will actually bring to the game is still unconfirmed as of right now.