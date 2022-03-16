The Quarry is an all-new horror game from Until Dawn dev Supermassive

Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology studio Supermassive Games has revealed The Quarry, an all-new horror game being published by 2K.

The studio released a brief teaser trailer for The Quarry on Twitter ahead of the full reveal happening tomorrow, Thursday, March 17 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 4pm GMT.

Today's teaser shows a police officer questioning a couple of camp counselors who apparently witnessed "something" jump out in front of their car, causing them to swerve off to the side of the road. Near the end of the teaser, the police officer's tone switches from dutiful to nefarious, as he warns that the duo isn't going to make it to their destination. "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger," reads a tagline shared alongside the teaser.

Supermassive is gearing up to launch The Devil In Me, the fourth entry and season one finale of The Dark Pictures Anthology, in 2022. We've suspected the studio has been cooking up something not related to the anthology for a few weeks now thanks to a trademark filing, but now we're getting the official reveal. As mentioned before, it's being published by Borderlands and Tiny Tina's Wonderland publisher 2K, whereas The Dark Pictures Anthology is being published by Bandai Namco.

Further details about the game are being kept under wraps for tomorrow's big reveal, but in response to a tweet from a fan concerned about the game's description as a "horror experience," 2K confirmed that The Quarry is indeed a "full-fledged game." We'll just have to hang tight until tomorrow to learn more.

