The Outer Worlds on PS5 and Xbox Series X now runs at 60FPS

The Outer Worlds now runs at 60 frames per second on PS5 and Xbox Series X, thanks to a new patch from developer Obsidian.

Earlier today, a brand new patch was released for The Outer Worlds on all platforms. While Obsidian hasn't published any patch notes for the new update, users across social media have reported that the space-faring RPG now runs at a smooth 60FPS on both PS5 and Xbox Series X (the same can't be said of the Xbox Series S version, unfortunately).

The 1.0.7 update for The Outer Worlds on PS5 added 60fps to the game.

The above gameplay clip of The Outer Worlds running at 60FPS might have originated on the PS5, but users on the Xbox Series X report a similar boost to their frame rate as well. Apparently, the patch on the Xbox side of things weighs in at a total of 26GB.

If you're wondering why the new patch for the frame rate boost is so large, that's because the second DLC expansion for Obsidian's game is also contained within the update. Murder on Eridanos was announced last year, and is set to release tomorrow on March 17 for PlayStation and Xbox platforms, as well as PC, following a storyline where Halcyon Helen is murdered by an unknown assailant.

This is the second DLC chapter for The Outer Worlds, after the Peril on Gorgon expansion launched last year on all platforms. Whatever the future holds for Obsidian's space-bound RPG beyond tomorrow's DLC isn't really clear, but a previous report claimed that a sequel to the 2019 RPG was in pre-production as of October 2020. Here's hoping Obsidian's RPG was enough of a hit to garner a sequel further down the line.

