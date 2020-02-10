Popular

The Oscars 2020 winners list in full (updating)

By

Our updating list of Oscars 2020 winners

The Oscars 2020 ceremony is currently taking place, and the Oscars 2020 winners are slowly being announced. Here, we'll be updating our list as the awards continue through the night. For more updates, keep an eye on the Total Film twitter feed

See the full list of Oscar nominations below.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari ('Le Mans 66) 

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese 

Joker, Todd Phillips 

1917, Sam Mendes 

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino 

Parasite, Bon Joon-ho

Leading Actor 

Antonio Banderas, Pain & Glory 

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story 

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker 

Jonathan Price, The Two Popes

Leading Actress 

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet 

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story 

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women 

Charlize Theron, Bombshell 

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood 

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes 

Al Pacino, The Irishman 

Joe Pesci, The Irishman 

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – WINNER

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell 

Laura Dern, Marriage Story 

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit 

Florence Pugh, Little Women 

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out 

Marriage Story 

1917 

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood 

Parasite

Best Adapted Screenplay 

The Irishman 

Jojo Rabbit 

Joker 

Little Women 

The Two Popes

Costume Design

The Irishman 

Jojo Rabbit 

Joker 

Little Women 

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra 

Ford V Ferrari ('Le Mans 66) 

Joker 

1917 

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Sound Editing 

Ford v Ferrari 

Joker 

1917 

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood 

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Musical Score

Joker 

Little Women 

Marriage Story 

1917 

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Animated Short 

Dcera (Daughter) 

Hair Love – WINNER

Love 

Kitbull 

Memorable Sister

Live-action Short 

Brotherhood 

Nefta Football Club 

The Neighbours' Window 

Saria 

A Sister

Best Documentary 

American Factory 

The Cave 

The Edge of Democracy 

For Sama 

Honeyland

Documentary Short 

In the Absence 

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) 

Life Overtakes Me 

St. Louis Superman 

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best International Feature Film Award

Corpus Christi 

Honeyland 

Les Miserable 

Pain & Glory 

Parasite

Production Design

The Irishman 

Jojo Rabbit 

1917 

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood 

Parasite

Best Editing

The Kim family in Parasite

Ford v Ferrari 

Joker 

Jojo Rabbit 

Parasite 

The Irishman

Best Cinematography 

The Irishman 

Joker 

The Lighthouse 

1917 

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell 

Joker 

Judy 

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 

1917

Best Animated Film

Tony Stark

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World 

I Lost My Body 

Klaus 

Missing Link 

Toy Story 4 – WINNER

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame 

The Irishman 

The Lion King 

1917 

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Song 

Toy Story 4 

Rocketman 

Breakthrough 

Frozen II 

Harriet

