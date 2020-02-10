The Oscars 2020 winners list in full (updating)

The Oscars 2020 ceremony is currently taking place, and the Oscars 2020 winners are slowly being announced. Here, we'll be updating our list as the awards continue through the night. For more updates, keep an eye on the Total Film twitter feed.

See the full list of Oscar nominations below.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari ('Le Mans 66)

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese

Joker, Todd Phillips

1917, Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bon Joon-ho

Leading Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain & Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Price, The Two Popes

Leading Actress

(Image credit: LD Entertainment)

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – WINNER

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Original Screenplay

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford V Ferrari ('Le Mans 66)

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Sound Editing

(Image credit: Disney)

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Musical Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Animated Short

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love – WINNER

Love

Kitbull

Memorable Sister

Live-action Short

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbours' Window

Saria

A Sister

Best Documentary

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best International Feature Film Award

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserable

Pain & Glory

Parasite

Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Editing

(Image credit: Curzon)

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Jojo Rabbit

Parasite

The Irishman

Best Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

1917

Best Animated Film

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4 – WINNER

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Song

Toy Story 4

Rocketman

Breakthrough

Frozen II

Harriet